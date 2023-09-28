Prioritizing African agenda at the UN general Assembly [Business Africa]

- African Focus at UNGA: Climate, Debt, and the Urgent Call to Action -

During a momentous gathering at the recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), African nations took center stage. Their unwavering demand for fair representation within international financial institutions, such as the IMF and the World Bank, underscored the pressing need to address not only climate change but also the critical issues of hunger, poverty, and debt. David McNair, the Executive Director of the ONE campaign, provided valuable insights into the commitments and pledges made by global stakeholders to support African countries in achieving their development goals.

- Libya's Flooding Crisis: Economic Impact and Recovery Efforts -

In Libya, recent floods not only wrought havoc but also laid bare the nation's economic vulnerabilities. The compounding factors of high unemployment, overreliance on oil, and political instability have been exacerbated by this disaster. However, amidst the ongoing challenges of diversification, signs of recovery in the oil sector and international interest in investment offer a glimmer of hope.

- Cameroon's Remarkable Solar Power Milestone -

Cameroon has celebrated a remarkable achievement with the launch of two groundbreaking solar power facilities in the cities of Guider and Maroua, boasting a combined capacity of 30 MW. These plants represent a major milestone for the energy-starved northern regions of the country, effectively addressing longstanding power issues and significantly improving access to electricity for local communities.