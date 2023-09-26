FC 24 game unveiled at starry event in Paris

The eagerly awaited FC 24 game will be released on Friday 29 September, with early access available to players who have purchased the Ultimate Edition.

The game was formerly a collaboration between FIFA (football's international governing body) and the franchise EA Sports.

The thirty-year partnership came to an end in 2022 when the two parties failed to reach a new licensing agreement.

The two had previously run the flagship football esports event, the FIFAe World Cup (formerly the FIFA Interactive World Cup). EA Sports has now launched, in addition to the rebranded game, its own world championship, the FC Pro World Championship.

Ahead of FC 24's release, EA Sports held star-studded FC Clubhouse events in major cities, including London, Paris and Madrid.

In Paris, football stars Zinedine Zidane, Laura Georges and Ousmane Dembélé were present for the launch event.

Players can expect a high level of authenticity, with 19 000 players, 700 teams, 30 leagues and 300 football partners available.

For those who sign up before 1 November, they will gain FC Founder status and other rewards.