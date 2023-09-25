Somaliland rejects Museveni's offer to mediate unification talks with Somalia

The breakaway region of Somaliland said it has no plans to discuss unity with Somalia, in an apparent rejection of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's offer to mediate reunification talks between the two entities.

A statement by the Somaliland's foreign affairs ministry said Hargeisa would only agree to talks with Mogadishu if the agenda the future of both entities as separate states.

“Any dialogue that transpires between Somaliland and Somalia will not discuss unification, but rather how the two previously united countries can move forward separately,” Somaliland’s government said in a statement late on Sunday.

Somaliland’s government declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained international recognition for independence.

Museveni's offer followed a meeting in Uganda with an envoy of Somaliland's president. He said that Somaliland's secession had frustrated efforts to build a strong and prosperous Somali state.

Somaliland has has been dealing with secessionist forces itself. Heavy fighting broke out between its forces and clan militiamen in and around the town of Las Anod in in February.

The militiamen are seeking to break away from Somaliland to create their own state.