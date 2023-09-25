Nigeria, China mark strengthened ties at mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Lagos

The Chinese community in Lagos, Nigeria celebrated both their National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival with dance and songs on Saturday.

National Day marks the anniversary of the 1 October, 1949, founding of the People’s Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong.

The festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is the second most important feast day in China after the Chinese New Year.

It is typically celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, which falls in September or October in the Gregorian calendar.

To the Chinese, the festival is a time for reunions and harmony.

Saturday's celebration was a chance to bring together the Chinese community and local Nigerians and reinforce relations.

Among those joining in the festival was Nigeria's Minister of State for Steel Development, Alhaji Uba Ahmadu.

Reading out a message on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima, he said “China’s enduring support has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s advancement across various facets of national development."

Chinese Consul-General Yan Yuging assured the guests that “Nigeria is a very important strategic partner of China."