Mozambique-U.S. seek to deepen defence, security ties

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi to the Pentagon during a ceremony, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Washington.  
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi was welcomed Friday (Sep. 22) by the U.S. Secretary of Defence to discuss the nations' bilateral defence relationship and security cooperation.

Since 2017, Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, has been the scene of a conflict between authorities and radicalized fighters. 

Austin expressed a commitment to work together with Mozambique "to eliminate the causes of conflict and to expand security in the region."

"Terrorism remains a significant threat to regional security. And both of our countries have suffered from terrorism. And we are in this together. So we're deeply grateful for your partnership to counter violent extremist groups in northern Mozambique and your cooperation with the Southern Africa Development Community, The European Union and others shows the power of partnership in combating violent extremism."

"I wish to thank you most sincerely and President Biden and the government of the United States of America for the support we have been enjoying in different areas ranging from the economy, health, and security."

President Filipe Nyusi and Lloyd J. Austin III, who met at the Pentagon, also exchanegd views on domain awareness and strengthening maritime security.

