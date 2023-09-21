Banned New Zealand Olympic runner arrested in Kenya over sexual assault allegations

*Banned New Zealand Olympic runner Zane Robertson has been arrested in Kenya over allegations of sexual assault and possession of an unlicensed AK-47 assault rifle found at his home in the East African nation, police said Thursday.*

Police have obtained a court order to hold Robertson in custody for five days while they investigate.

He appeared in court on Thursday and police said that he would likely be charged after the investigations are completed.

Robertson was arrested Wednesday at his home in the town of Iten in western Kenya, one of the world's most famous training bases for long-distance runners.

Robertson and his twin brother Jake moved to Kenya when they were teenagers to pursue their running ambitions.

The 33-year-old Zane Robertson is currently serving an eight-year ban from track and field for testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance EPO and for making up a story about a COVID-19 vaccination gone wrong in an attempt to explain his failed doping test.

The criminal allegations against Robertson stem from a party at his home in Iten on Tuesday night, when a woman claims she was sexually assaulted, Keiyo Sub County Police Commander Tom Makori said.

An unidentified Kenyan national was also arrested.

Police found an unlicensed AK-47 and 23 rounds of ammunition in Robertson's house when they searched it, Makori said but only after occupants initially refused to let police inside the house.

Robertson was seen leaving the property in handcuffs.

The New Zealander won a bronze medal in the 5,000 meters at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed at the last Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, when he ran in the marathon and finished outside the top 30.