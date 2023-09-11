Earthquake in Morocco: residents, foreigners donate blood for victims

Over 6,000 people united in solidarity, on Sunday, at the regional blood transfusion centre of Marrakech, following the devastating earthquake in Morocco, according to local media.

People from different nationalities and nationals showed up, demonstrating that compassion transcends borders and backgrounds.

"My father advised me to come and donate blood as there's a big need in blood transfusion centres. As you can see, there is a massive display of solidarity among Moroccans, with many people queueing outside in the sunshine. It's heart-warming to witness the commitment of our citizens, and even foreigners who have no direct connection to the disaster have joined us. It's a beautiful thing," shared Youssef Qornafa, student.

This comes after the regional blood centre issued an urgent appeal for blood donations on Saturday following the natural disaster, as medical facilities in Marrakesh reported a surge in patients.

"I came across the campaign announcement on the internet, which highlighted the urgent need for blood donations to help the people of Amizmiz village and other affected areas in Marrakech. With numerous injuries resulting from this tragedy, it felt imperative to be there in support of those in need," added another student by the name of Mouad El Bouriali.

National football players were also spotted in a medical centre in Agadir donating blood.

Morocco had been scheduled to play Liberia in Agadir for their qualification for the African Cup of nations, but the local soccer federation postponed the game indefinitely.

''What we are doing is part of the tradition of Moroccan society, which is known for its solidarity. I ask for mercy for the victims and for all those injured to recover. I am confident that all Moroccans will provide the necessary assistance to the victims of the earthquake, and I wish patience to their families, and I hope that the sorrows will be the last for the Moroccan people. Furthermore, I consider what happened a test (from God), and I am certain that Morocco is capable of rising to the challenge,'' said Romain Ghanem Saiss, Morocco national football team captain and Al Shaba midfielder.

Seismic activity began at 11:11 pm Friday, in the region of Al-Haouz, with ripples across eight cities in its wake, resulting in the death of over 2000 people according to recent official figures.

According to the royal palace, Moroccan authorities, at all levels, are taking extensive measures to rescue citizens affected by the earthquake and ensure their safety.

The country is now focused on rescue operations, medical aid and providing support to the affected communities as Morocco unites to overcome the disaster.