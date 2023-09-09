Welcome to Africanews

Neymar breaks Pele's Brazil goal-scoring record

Neymar eclipsed Pelé as the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after overtaking the three-time World Cup winner's career total on Friday.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Neymar

Neymar has scored his record 78th and 79th goals for Brazil in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia.

Neymar’s goals in the Amazon city of Belem put him two above the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé as the Seleção’s top goal scorer.

Brazilian FA's president paid tribute by handing him a plaque and he celebrated with his teammates atfter acting head coach Fernando Diniz/s news conference.

The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring record with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém.

It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win, with the last goal of the game also being scored by Neymar — his 79th — during injury time.

Neymar's record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range.

He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.

Additional sources • AP

