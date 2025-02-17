Neymar scores first goal since returning to football after a year out

Neymar scored his first goal for Santos since returning to Brazil when he converted a penalty Sunday in a 3-1 win over Sao Paulo-based Água Santa.

Finding the net from the spot in the 14th minute of the Sao Paulo state championship match will provide the 33-year-old star some relief after a tough restart.

Thaciano in the 26th and Guilherme, with an assist by Neymar, in the 70th rounded out the scoring for Santos.

So far, Neymar has not managed to play all 90 minutes in a match for Santos. His performances were below par in the first three games for the club, but he showed some improvement on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Neymar officially returned to soccer in October after an entire year out.

He confirmed last month that his contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent. He had an injury-marred spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once.

Neymar has signed a six-month contract with Santos, which he said could be extended later.

In his first professional spell at Santos from 2009 to 2013, he scored 138 goals in 225 official matches. The Brazilian became the most expensive player in soccer history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (then $262 million) in 2017. He went to Al-Hilal in 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million).