Ethiopia's Tsegay sets new women's 5,000m world record

**Gudaf Tsegay shattered the women's 5,000m world record.

**

Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris on June 9. Tsegay's finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best.

Ethiopia's 10,000m world champion clocked 14min 00.21 sec to carve almost five seconds off the previous 5,000m record.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time ever.

Afterward, the 26-year-old Tsegay vowed to try to go under 14 minutes next year: “Yes, I try,” she said.

The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year’s final stop on the international Diamond League circuit. The 32 champions crowned during the two-day meet earned $30,000 apiece.

It was the last major international track and field competition before the athletes begin gearing up for the Paris Olympics next summer.