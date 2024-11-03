Brazil defender Marcelo parts way with Fluminense

Veteran Brazilian defender and former Real Madrid legend, Marcelo, has left his boyhood club Fluminense.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest left-backs of all time, his contract was terminated two months early on Saturday.

The Brazilian club said the decision was by mutual agreement.

While the reasons for his departure were not disclosed, the announcement came a day after the 36-year-old had a disagreement with coach Mano Menezes.

In the last minutes of a match against Gremio on Friday, Marcelo was about to go on the field when Menezes reacted to something he said and ordered him back to the bend.

The coach later said he was going to bring Marcelo on, but heard something he did not like and changed his mind.

“He wasn't going in to solve any problem for us, he was stepping in to let us keep what we had (on the scoreboard). It was just two, three minutes to the end,” he said.

Fluminense led 2-1 at the time, but Gremio scored from the spot shortly before the final whistle to equalise.

Marcelo came through the youth ranks at Fluminense before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, rejoining the Brazilian side in 2023 following a brief stint at Greek side, Olympiakos.

He has not commented on his departure from the club.