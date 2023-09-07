Over half of Sudan's population can't access health services - WHO

More than half of Sudan's population has no access to health services, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday, as fighting in the country has led to the destruction of facilities and forced some to close.

Preventable deaths resulting from a lack of care and treatment were also rising, the head of the WHO said.

“First to Sudan, where the humanitarian situation is continuing to deteriorate. About 65 percent of the population has no access to health services and more than 70 percent of health facilities in conflict areas are not functioning. The implications are horrific. Every day, nine patients with renal dialysis die, and renal dialysis centres in four states have closed due to lack of supplies. In addition to supporting 11 hospitals, WHO is now rolling out 12 mobile health clinics to provide live-saving and essential health services to people with no access,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

Tedros also decried attacks on health facilities. He said the agency has documented 56 attacks on health centres.

Since April, Sudan has been in the grip of clashes between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have left more than 3,000 civilians dead and thousands injured, according to local health authorities.