Gabon's Ali Bongo Odimba re-elected with 64.27% of the vote

**Incumbent Gabonese president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been in power for 14 years has won a third term with 64,27% according to official results announced on Wednesday (Aug. 30) by the electoral commission.

**

Ali Bongo defeated his main rival Albert Ondo Ossa in a single round of voting.

According to Michel Stéphane Bonda, the president of the Gabonese center of elections, Ondo Ossa secured 30.77% of the vote. 12 other candidates took part in the presidential race.

56.65% of registered voters cast a ballot in presidential, legislative and local elections.

Before polls closed on Saturday, Ondo Ossa had accused Bongo of "fraud" while claiming he was the rightful winner.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, was seeking a third term in elections this weekend that could extend his family’s 55-year political dynasty. He served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ruled the country for 41 years.