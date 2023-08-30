Gabon: Residents of Libreville cheer in the streets after military officers sack Ali Bongo

Photos and videos of a crowd cheering as soldiers pass by in the Gabonese capital Libreville, hours after military officers announced overturning the government in Gabon, have emerged online and on social media.

The apparent coup targets President Ali Bongo Ondimba who has been in power for 14 years and whose re-election for a third term had just been announced

A statement read out on TV quoted the military as saying Bongo was under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors. The statement reportedly added that one of the president's sons had been arrested for "treason",

The announcement of Bongo's sacking by the military came in the middle of an overnight curfew and amid a nationwide internet shutdown, imposed by Bongo's government last week. Internet was restored on Wednesday morning after the TV address.

Gabon has been ruled by the same family for more than 55 out of its 63 years since independence from France in 1960.