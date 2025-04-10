Gabon prepares for first presidential election since 2023 coup, interim president expected to win

Will Brice Oligui Nguema, a military officer who became popular after leading the coup against former longtime ruler Ali Bongo, and currently interim president, win on Saturday as the polls are predicting him to?

What is certain is that he has gained the support of many Gabonese, who have startd to trust him on the grounds of his campaign on a platform of anti-corruption and change, as well as his key role in the coup in 2023.

Eugène Ndonga, a civil servant, is among those in favour of Nguema and hopes that he will improve living conditions for the population.

“The problem is the high cost of living. And if the president, the future president, can take a particular look at food prices, and not only food prices but also other aspects of daily life, that will be a good thing for us,” he said.

Gabon’s new constitution, adopted in a referendum in November, sets the presidential term at seven years, renewable once.

Nguema’s main challenger is Bongo’s former prime minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who has promised to reorganize public finances, create jobs and reduce dependency on former colonial ruler France.

The end of a ruler, not of a system?

According to some analysts, the election could however mark less of a break with the times under the Bongo dynasty's rule than it initially seemed to.

The campaigns of the other seven candidates have been subdued compared to Oligui Nguema's, and the interim president has received support from almost all sides of the political landscape.

Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze is considered to be the only other candidate with some political weight.

Fred Kapabi, independent political consultant, explains: “The goal was not to end a system. The goal was to end a regime. So, Ali Bongo had a regime. His regime, his government, is the "Young Team” (Bongo’s inner circle). The coup that took place did not have the goal of ending the PDG dynasty. This is the reason why, after having taken Ali Bongo and his regime out, you realize that we have witnessed a massive return of (PDG supporters).”

Bongo’s political party, the Gabonese Democratic Party, known by its French acronym PDG, announced its support for Oligui Nguema last week.