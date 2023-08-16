Morocco: Women perform the equestrian art of 'Tbourida'

Tabourida, derived from the Arabic word 'baroud' meaning gunpowder, is an ancient equestrian art dating back to the 15th century. It is a re-enactment of a military attack launched against enemies by Arab and Amazigh horsemen.

From generation to generation, the Tbourida has retained its strong spiritual dimension, all the more so as it places the horse, a sacred animal in Islam, at the centre of the spectacle.

The 'Sorbas', the group of horsemen and horses who run in the Tbourida, consists of 11 to 15 riders lined up on a starting line, and is led by the "Mqadem", who takes his place at the centre of the troupe and coordinates the movements of the men and horses together.

Tbourida competitions are held every year in all the regions of Morocco. Listed as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2021, Tbourida is very popular with Moroccan and international audiences alike. It is also associated with ceremonial competitions such the annual Moussem festival, farmers' festivals, and many national and family celebrations. It remains known to foreigners by the Latin word 'fantasia', meaning entertainment.