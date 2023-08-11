Air France extends the suspension of its flights to Mali and Burkina

Air France has extended "until August 18 inclusive" the suspension of its flights to and from Bamako and Ouagadougou "following the coup d'état in Niger and because of the geopolitical situation in the Sahel region", the airline said on Friday.

The carrier announced on Monday a suspension of its flights to Mali and Burkina Faso until Friday inclusive, shortly after the closure of the airspace of neighbouring Niger.

The Malian and Burkinabè authorities gave their support to the perpetrators of the July 26 coup in Niger. The West African countries of ECOWAS gave the green light on Thursday to the use of force to restore the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, without however excluding diplomatic means to resolve the crisis.

The closure of Niger's airspace is forcing companies to make large detours to reach Europe, lengthening flight times.

Air France says it is "in contact with the French authorities" to monitor "permanently the evolution of the geopolitical situation of the territories served and overflown by its aircraft" and recalls that "the safety of its customers and its crews is its absolute priority. "