World Rowing Under-19 Championships kick off in Paris

After water quality issues plagued the rowing and canoeing venues at both the 2018 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Games in Tokyo, the organisers of Paris 2024 are determined that things will be different this time around.

After an extensive renovation, the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, located just east of Paris, is due to host the rowing, canoe and kayak competitions during the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

In order to ensure that both the water quality and infrastructure are up to standard, the venue is being tried out in a number of test events, including the World Rowing Under-19 Championships which started on Thursday, a day behind schedule after bad weather delayed racing.

A total of 615 rowers from 53 countries are participating in the Under-19 Championships, and relishing the chance to test the venue ahead of Paris 2024.