Olympique de Marseille officially presented Kondogbia and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Geoffrey Kondogbia claimed he has no pretention to be considered straight away a leader at Olympique Marseille.

The 30-year-old was presented on Thursday by the French club, who signed him from Atletico Madrid on a four-year contract for 8 million euros.

"I don’t have the pretention today to say that I am the boss here because I just arrived. There are players who were already here and did a good job last year. Contrary to the opinion of some, I think that all considered it was a good season," he said.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were also officially presented - to the press and the general public via the Twitch platform - by Olympique de Marseille on Thursday afternoon.

"The way I look at Auba (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) is that he is a modern striker, who will take us to the next level. Not all teams can afford someone like Aubameyang. So, he really is a luxury for us."

"I was surprised, blown away. He (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) is really humble, with the desire to work, to bring that something more. Frankly, we need players like him to move the club forward," Geoffrey Kondogbia emphasised.

Kondogbia, who played five games with France before switching his international allegiance to the Central African Republic in 2018, started his professional career at Lens and then moved around Europe where he played for Sevilla, Monaco, Inter Milan and Valencia before joining Atletico Madrid in 2020.