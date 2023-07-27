France football star Kylian Mbappe rejects transfer talks with Al Hilal

France
Kylian Mbappe has rejected talks with Al Hilal over a possible move to Saudi Arabia, with PSG fearing the France international is planning to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract runs out at the end of the upcoming season.
Officials from Al Hilal have been in Paris hoping to lure Mbappe to the Middle East, with the club offering PSG €300-million euros ($332.6-million US dollars) for the France captain.
Mbappe refused to extend his current contract with PSG, prompting the French champions to put the 24-year-old up for sale.
01:07
Paris Olympic Games unveils 2024 Olympic torch
00:55
Women’s world cup: Morocco loses 6-0 to Germany
00:52
South African World Cup team pledges to play following pay row
00:39
Women's World Cup: Nigeria hooks Canada, heroic Nnadozie
00:48
Onana finalises €51m deal with Manchester United
02:09
Senegal: young football lovers flock to artificial turfs