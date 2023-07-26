"Crisis in the Sahel, a sum of complex circumstances"- UN security council

The head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simão, briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in West Africa and the Sahel.

“The crisis in the Sahel is the sum of complex circumstances," said Simão on Tuesday and that it would require "concrete, realistic and long-term support from the region and beyond" in order to achieve long lasting peace.

Simão called upon all stakeholders to help preserve the dignity of refugees and the security of host countries. 6.3 million people are displaced across the Sahel, according to the representative.

Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Economic Community of West African States, also addressed the Security Council on Tuesday and urged its members for support regarding issues of food insecurity and a transition to constitutional order in three countries of the region currently under military rule.

Touray warned that 30 million people are in need of food assistance and that without adequate support that number could increase to 42 million by the end of next month.