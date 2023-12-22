AU-led peace support operations get major financial boost

**The Security Council unanimously adopted Thursday (Dec. 21) a resolution on the financing of the African Union-led peace support operations (AUPSOs). **

Resolution 2719(2023) was authored by the A3 group made up of Gabon, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Peace, security and stability have been key objectives of the AU, as part of efforts to facilitate the regional integration agenda but its Achilles heel remains the lack of adequate resources to support and sustain these operations.

Also addressing the Council in New York, Ambassador of Mozambique Pedro Comissário Afonso said, “this framework resolution, just adopted, translates our objective to address the concerns of Africa that have been pending for many years.”

“Challenges that comprise conflicts, insurgency, progressive Africanization of terrorism and the proliferation of extremist armed groups,” he added.

The AU chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat hailed Friday (Dec.22) a historic development "that demonstrates the growing partnership between the African Union and the UN."

What's at stake?

According to the 1 octobre 2019 version of the draft African Union doctrine on peace support operations.

Among the critical mission success factors, was listed "matching resources to mandate".

The section read: "appropriate and adequate capacities and capabilities should be provided and availed by the AU and its Member States to guarantee effective and successful implementation of AU PSO mandates issued by the AU PSC and/or the AU Assembly."

In the financing section: "AU PSO should be adequately resourced and sufficiently financed. This is a fundamental prerequisite for effectiveness and successful achievement of the mandate. The financing of AU mandated PSO is the responsibility of the AU. Funding of AU PSO shall also be sourced from otherAU partners. The AU AU force Common Cost AU PSO (2018) indicates the areas for the financing of AU mandated PSO. Financial and/or other support provided by the AU to PSO that it authorises, endorses or recognises, shall be determined on a case by case basis."