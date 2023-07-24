Women’s world cup: Morocco loses 6-0 to Germany

Germany, vice-champion of Europe 2022, crushed Morocco 6-0 thanks to a brace from Alexandra Popp, and took the lead in group H for their first match in the World Cup (July 20-August 20).

Against the Moroccans, who played the first match in the World Cup in their history, the German offensive star Alexandra Popp quickly scored a double header (11th, 39th), before Klara Bühl went on to return from the locker room (46th).

Two goals against their camp of the Moroccans weighed down the bill ( Hana Ait el Haj in the 54th, and Yasmin Mrabet in the 79th), before a final goal from Léa Schüller (90th).

This margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far. Popp scored his 63rd and 64th international goals, moving up to third on Germany's all-time list.

Morocco's defeat in their opening game adds pressure to their other group-stage fixtures. The first Arab and North African nation to take part in the Women's World Cup will look to improve on that performance to maintain hopes of advancing to the tournament's knockout stage.