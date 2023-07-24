DRC: soldier shoots his family and kills at least 14

A Congolese army soldier killed at least 14 people, including at least 10 children, with firearms on Saturday in Ituri, in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, we learned on Sunday from concordant sources.

This naval force soldier could not bear that his child was buried in his absence, the day before his arrival in the village of Nyakova, according to testimonies collected by AFP. Nyakova is a fishing village located in the territory of Djugu, about 65 km east of Bunia, capital of the province of Ituri.

Last Saturday's attack left the soldier's wife, in-laws and two of his children dead, before he turned his gun on other civilians, said Lt. Jules Ngongo, spokesman for the army in Ituri province.

The toll is "14 dead including his two children. The soldier is on the run, he is wanted" to be tried, he said.

The Kivu Security Barometer (KST) group of experts confirmed the circumstances of this tragedy as well as the death toll of 13 civilians, including "10 children and 2 women who allegedly participated in the burial of his son who died in his absence" . According to Banga Bakahuna, president of civil society in the Bahema Banywagi chiefdom, a fourteenth victim died on Sunday morning from his injuries.

Elements of the Congolese army were sent to apprehend the soldier, a member of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), who fled after the attack.