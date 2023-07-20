Kenya: shops, schools reopen despite protest call

Shops and schools reopened Thursday as Kenyans resumed normal life, despite an opposition call to join anti-government protests after earlier demonstrations prompted widespread closures and resulted in deadly clashes.

A statement from the Interior and Education ministries say adequate security will be put in place to guarantee the safety of learners.

Nairobi's business district, which was largely shuttered on Wednesday, also resumed activity, with stores reopening and office-goers heading to work.

The government had ordered schools closed in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu due to the street protests over the high cost of living.

Opposition leader, Raila Odinga has announced protests will proceed on Thursday as planned.

It is the third time this month that Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government he says is illegitimate and to blame for a cost-of-living crisis.

The government in turn has accused the opposition of derailing efforts to improve the economy, with President William Ruto on Wednesday urging police to take firm action against "criminals, gangs and anarchists and all the people who want to cause mayhem."

Odinga called off earlier anti-government demonstrations after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down. Shops and schools reopened Thursday as Kenyans resumed normal life, despite an opposition call to join anti-government protests after earlier demonstrations prompted widespread closures and resulted in deadly clashes.

A statement from the Interior and Education ministries say adequate security will be put in place to guarantee the safety of learners.

Nairobi's business district, which was largely shuttered on Wednesday, also resumed activity, with stores reopening and office-goers heading to work.

The government had ordered schools closed in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu due to the street protests over the high cost of living.

Opposition leader, Raila Odinga has announced protests will proceed on Thursday as planned.

It is the third time this month that Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government he says is illegitimate and to blame for a cost-of-living crisis.

The government in turn has accused the opposition of derailing efforts to improve the economy, with President William Ruto on Wednesday urging police to take firm action against "criminals, gangs and anarchists and all the people who want to cause mayhem."

Odinga called off earlier anti-government demonstrations after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down.