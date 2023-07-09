Welcome to Africanews

Niger in the grip of a blistering heatwave with high temperatures

A dead ram from heatwave   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Niger

Agadez, Niger is currently in the grip of a blistering heatwave, with high temperatures.

The scorching heat is having a profound impact on both humans and livestock in the region. According to the National Meteorological Agency of Niger, temperatures have soared to a sweltering 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days.

The extreme heatwave is taking a toll on the local population.

The elderly and children are particularly susceptible to these severe conditions.

In addition to the impact on human life, this heatwave is also having negative consequences on livestock.

The intense heat is causing dehydration and heat stress among animals, leading to a decline in their overall health and productivity.

Livestock mortality rates are increasing due to the harsh conditions.

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record and what one prominent scientist says could be the hottest in 120,000 years.

