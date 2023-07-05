Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa's court dismisses Zuma's case against Ramaphosa

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma appears before a commission probing allegations of corruption during his tenure, in Johannesburg Monday July 15, 2019   -  
Copyright © africanews
Wikus de Wet/AP

By Africanews

South Africa

South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, welcomed the decision by the High Court in Johannesburg to dismiss the private prosecution case instituted by former president Jacob Zuma.

The judge declared the prosecution of President Ramaphosa invalid and unconstitutional.

Former president, Jacob Zuma, turned to the court after blaming president Ramaphosa for failing to act when he told him about prosecutor Billy Downer's alleged misconduct.

Jacob Zuma is still fighting to have Downer removed from his arms deal corruption trial.

The court ordered Zuma to pay for the legal costs of Ramaphosa and those of two other counsels.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..