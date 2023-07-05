South Africa's court dismisses Zuma's case against Ramaphosa

South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, welcomed the decision by the High Court in Johannesburg to dismiss the private prosecution case instituted by former president Jacob Zuma.

The judge declared the prosecution of President Ramaphosa invalid and unconstitutional.

Former president, Jacob Zuma, turned to the court after blaming president Ramaphosa for failing to act when he told him about prosecutor Billy Downer's alleged misconduct.

Jacob Zuma is still fighting to have Downer removed from his arms deal corruption trial.

The court ordered Zuma to pay for the legal costs of Ramaphosa and those of two other counsels.