South Africa: Zuma's prosecution bid against Ramaphosa postponed

Former President Jacob Zuma appeared at Johannesburg's High Court on Thursday (Apr. 11), as a part of his private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Zuma accuses his successor of failing to act against a prosecutor and a journalist whom, Zuma alleges, disclosed his medical records in violation of prosecution rules.

“Having heard council from the private prosecutor, it is ordered the 1, the criminal proceedings are hereby postponed to the 6th of August 2024. 2, the private prosecutors shall at that stage appraise the court regarding any developments in the matter, so ordered,” Judge Norman Manoim ruled.

Following his court appearance, Zuma addressed supporters of the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe party (MK) party, which he joined last December ahead of the May 29 general elections.

“It is clear that the law in South Africa choses (who to prosecute). It takes favour. Depending on who you are, you will either go to jail or be forced to appear in court. The judges are the ones who set the law. However other people are allowed not to appear before the court. How is that okay? This shows that this country is not being run in the manner that it should be.”

Since a judicial commission probing corruption allegations in government and state-owned companies during Zuma's tenure was launched, his criticism of the judiciary system has only increased.

“we say that our (current) president is problematic. Ever since he took over the reigns, we have more problems. We (as former leaders) had fixed the electricity crisis, but after he took over the issue has returned. It keeps going on and off, on and off.”

Unemployment, corruption, and power cut locally known as load shedding are among top voter concerns for next month's election.

Zuma’s MK party recently won a court bid filed by the ruling ANC which sought to remove the party from the ballot.