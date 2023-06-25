Welcome to Africanews

WRC: Sebastien Ogier maintains lead on Saturday

The 70th Safari Rally Kenya is set for a thrilling finish after the conclusion of Saturday’s action at Lake Elmenteita.

Going into the final stage of the day, 8-time world champion Sebastien Ogier of France held a 32.0 second advantage, but heavy rain changed the conditions dramatically and the reigning champion and current points leader Kalle Rovanpera managed to cut that down to just 16.2 seconds with six stages to come on Sunday.

The final place on the podium is also up for grabs after Rovanpera’s Finnish compatriot Esapekka Lappi was forced to retire with mechanical problems.

Britain’s Elfyn Evans now holds a 16.7 second lead in third over Takamoto Katsuta of Japan, with the pair sitting 2:23.3 and 2:40.0 off the pace respectively.

The top four places are all occupied by Toyota drivers, with Spanish veteran Dani Sordo down in fifth for Hyundai, almost four minutes down on the lead.

