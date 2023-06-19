Tunisia: security guard fatally stabbed outside Brazil embassy

A security guard was fatally stabbed outside the Brazilian embassy in Tunisia on Monday, according to the Tunisian Interior Ministry.

The suspected attacker was shot in the leg by the police and arrested. According to a statement from the ministry, the guard was stabbed in the heart after asking the suspect why he was outside the embassy.

The area, in a residential zone of the capital, Tunis, was cordoned off by police as forensic officers examined the scene of the attack.

The suspect's son told investigators that his father is a 53-year-old teacher who had suffered psychiatric troubles and had not been home for two days.

According to the ministry, the suspect was not previously known to Tunisian security services and the attack does not appear to have had terrorist motives.

Tunisia has experienced some terrorist and other attacks in recent years.