Evangelist rapper KS Bloom is a hit in Ivory Coast

Twenty-six year-old KS Bloom is a rapper with a difference.

The Ivorian rapper sings about his clean life. In just a few years KS Bloom achieved star status in his native country.

"KS Bloom is singing for God, so his arrival was very good for me, especially his words, it's good for my soul because he is young and he teaches us how to follow God", saidRomaric Lozo Kouakou, a KS Bloom fan.

KS Bloom was the most viewed French-speaking artist on Youtube, in 2021. His songs accumulated more than 100 million hits on the platform.

"I always dreamed of being an artist but didn't know I had to do it for the lord", said KS Bloom.

The singer adds that his career took off only after he embraced a clean lifestyle.

"Going out, girls, smoking, all these things I wanted to stop so badly. But I never had the strength or the ability to do it, so when someone offers you a hand that can help you get out of it, you can only hold it. And it was really radical my conversion, I stopped everything at once",

KS Bloom - whose real name is Souleymane Koné - was born in Yopougon, a working-class district in Abidjan.