Parents of Gabonese student 'killed' in Turkey seek answers

Gabonese national Jeannah Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga's father Guy Serge and mother Jessica Sandra Makemba   -  
Copyright © africanews
YASIN AKGUL/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Gabon

A family is in mourning. But also with many questions over the death of their daughter. Accompanied by their lawyers, the parents of the 17 year old gabonese student Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga, whose body was found in the Stream have filed complaints at the prosecutor's office Karabük Courthouse Turkey.

The parents also picked up their late daughters belongings from the house she wqs staying Thursday. The death of the Gabonese student in Turkey reported in March continues to provoke strong emotion among the African students welcomed in increasing numbers in Turkey. Seven suspects, 3 of whom were foreign nationals, were detained, 6 of the suspects brought to the courthouse were released with judicial control conditions and 1 person remains detained.

The body of the teen student, was found in a river near a railway line, not far from the University of Karabük (north) late March where she was studying mechanical engineering. She is reported to have told her mother in voice messages that she might be killed a day before disapearing.

