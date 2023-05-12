Morocco, Portugal strengthen bilateral ties

The 14th high level Portuguese-Moroccan meeting took place is Lisbon on Friday (May 12).

It gathered ministerial delegations from both countries and was the first one in five years.

Morocco's PM Aziz Akhannouch hailed the nations' ties particularly following the recent announcement of Portugal, Spain and Morocco's submission to host the World Cup in 2030.

The candidacy has been considered unprecedented as it gathers for the first-time countries on different continents.

The prime ministers of both countries discussed bilateral relations and sign several agreements on cooperation, environment, education and science.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said the summit was a chance to “celebrate bilateral relations” between the two nations.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa highlighted the importance of a mobility agreement for workers from both countries, which he hopes can be accelerated with an agreement signed that recognises qualifications of citizens from both countries.

In 2024 Portugal and Morocco will celebrate the 250th anniversary of a peace treaty between the two nations.