UK and Rwanda leading the way in global migration, said British PM

Rwandan President Paul Kagame met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Thursday ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The meeting is part of one-to-one discussions the British PM is holding with world leaders as they arrive in London to take part of the royal ceremony.

The UK has agreed a multimillion-pound partnership with Rwanda designed to tackle the number of small boats of migrants coming to Britain via unauthorised routes.

The deal worth £140 million will allow the UK to send to Rwanda anyone who enters the country unlawfully.

Sunak added that the UK and Rwanda are leading the way on the global migration issue.

The British prime minister also praised the role of the Rwandan president as chair-in-office of the Commonwealth over the past year, saying he had led the way, on issues such as trade and sustainability.

The plan to send migrants to the east African nation was ruled lawful by High Court judges but so far been stalled by legal action and no flights have taken off.