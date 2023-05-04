Uganda. Eight killed in Kisoro landslides

At least 8 people died in the southwestern Ugandan district of Kisoro after their homes were buried in a mudslide triggered by torrential rains, the Red Cross said on Wednesday, as emergency workers and local residents shoveled through the mud in search of bodies.

Six of the eight people were members of one family whose house got buried due to the landslide.

Abel Bizimana, a Kisoro District senior official, said climate change and poor farming and soil management practices were to blame for the landslide.

According to the Uganda Red Cross, most of those killed were women and children.

Uganda, like the rest of East Africa, has been experiencing heavy rains.

An Uganda Red Cross communications Manager says efforts are underway to provide relief to the affected survivors.