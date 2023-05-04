Uganda. Eight killed in Kisoro landslides

Uganda
At least 8 people died in the southwestern Ugandan district of Kisoro after their homes were buried in a mudslide triggered by torrential rains, the Red Cross said on Wednesday, as emergency workers and local residents shoveled through the mud in search of bodies.
Six of the eight people were members of one family whose house got buried due to the landslide.
Abel Bizimana, a Kisoro District senior official, said climate change and poor farming and soil management practices were to blame for the landslide.
According to the Uganda Red Cross, most of those killed were women and children.
Uganda, like the rest of East Africa, has been experiencing heavy rains.
An Uganda Red Cross communications Manager says efforts are underway to provide relief to the affected survivors.
01:53
Three percent of the world suffered acute food insecurity last year
01:42
World's tallest hemp hotel set to open in June in South Africa
02:12
Green association in Libya determined to save remaining forests
01:31
Brazil celebrates its giant trees on Earth Day 2023
Go to video
41 million in west and central Africa at risk of food insecurity -World Bank
01:20
UN urges investments in agriculture, infrastructure to close development gap