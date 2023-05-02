Japan and Ghana aligned in the pursuit of reforms at the UN Security Council

The Japanese Prime-Minister, Kishida Fumio, arrived in Ghana on Monday on the second leg of an African tour.

Fumio met Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and both vowed to continue to pursue reforms at the UN Security Council.

Japan and Ghana are serving as non-permanent members of the Security Council.

The Ghanaian President added that the current Security Council permanent members does not reflect the current reality adding that reform must be promoted.

Both heads of state also agreed to closely coordinate on the issue of Sudan, where military clashes continue for a third week.

The Japanese Prime Minister said he hopes his latest visit will boost cooperation between the two countries across a range of fields, such as the economy, development and human resources.