Last remaining Temptations member, Otis Williams, hails West End show

Showing in London's West End, a new musical called "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" charts the journey of the iconic 60's Motown group, from their humble beginnings on the streets of Detroit to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Member of the original Temptations line-up, Otis Williams, was in London recently to promote the stage show and described his feelings on seeing his life story in the production.

"I'm a country boy, I'm from Texarkana, Texas, and I grew up and down, running gravel roads with hot water cornbread in my hand, barefoot," he recounted.

"To come from that to the way I live and who I am today, a quantum leap. Because you could have tipped me over with a feather before I believe my life story - all because I wanted to sing - has taken on a whole another purpose. And also, it's a wonderful, wonderful feeling."

Originally formed in 1960, The Temptations, made up of Williams, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks, and David Ruffin, became one of Motown Records' most successful acts, with hit tracks including "My Girl," "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" and "I Can't Get Next to You."

Williams says signing to Motown was like "divine intervention."

"When I stop to think about all the groups and a lot of people that I admire in my world, when I look at it, it's like this was divine intervention for me to be in Motown at the beginning because I signed with Motown in 1961, and it was a slow progression to become who we are known for.

"And it is something very special because I tell people Motown Records is no happenstance, it came along during the turbulent '60s and when everything was chaotic and we're getting shot at and called the N-word and what have you.

"And yet here i sit before you today and that, you know, there was a purpose for that company to come along when all the wonderful acts that they had, and to make such a memorable kind of impression. There will never, ever be another Motown Records."

As the last surviving member of the Temptations, Williams' vote of confidence in the show is an important one.

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" is currently showing at the Prince Edward Theatre in London.