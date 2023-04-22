Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's First Lady Buhari calls on country to heed lessons of Ramadan

President Buhari and Aisha Buhari voting in 2019   -  
Copyright © africanews
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP or licensors
By Philip Andrew Churm

with AFP

Nigeria

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for sustainable peace and security in the country.

She made the statement in Abuja after performing prayers to mark the Muslim festival Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

Mrs Buhari was joined by the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajara Alkali Baba, and other family members and urged the Ummah to reflect on the good lessons of Ramadan.

She also took the opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their support and prayers for the Buhari administration and wished the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu a very peaceful and successful tenure.

The First Lady urged Nigerians to extend good virtues of sharing, love, support, forgiveness and sacrifice for the betterment of mankind and Nigeria and asked them to take on board the lessons of Ramadan which included love, tolerance and the fear of Allah.

