Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president despite court challenges - minister

Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian president-elect, is set to assume office as planned on May 29th, despite ongoing legal battles challenging the legitimacy of his election victory.

According to the country's information minister Lai Mohammed , the inauguration ceremony will proceed as scheduled, even as court proceedings continue.

Mr Mohammed said there was "no basis" for the constitution of an interim government. He said the opposition political parties have the right to challenge the presidential election in court

Four presidential candidates filed legal challenges on 21 March against Mr Tinubu's victory, alleging widespread rigging and manipulation of tallies.

It takes about eight months for the judiciary to determine a presidential election petition. The petition must be heard within 180 days from the day it is filed. A petitioner can appeal the tribunal’s judgement at the Court of Appeal within 21 days from the decision date.

If petitioners are dissatisfied with the appellate court’s decision, which is delivered within 60 days, they have 21 days to appeal it at the Supreme Court, whose decision is final.