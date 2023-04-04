Africanews' journalist honoured by Forty Under 40 Africa

Jerry Fisayo-Bambi, a Nigerian news anchor and journalist with Africanews, has been awarded a medal at the FortyUnder40Africa Awards, which recognises influential young leaders in various fields from 24 countries.

He was nominated in the Journalism category along with three other candidates, from a total of 3000 entries received for 40 categories in the awards.

According to the organizers, Xodus Communications, the FortyUnder40Africa Awards now includes a journalism category and Fisayo-Bambi is among the first nominees recognized for impactful work that presents a positive narrative about Africa. The awards assess career, innovation, creativity, and community inclusion amongst industry leaders in Africa.

The aim is to recognize 40 emerging leaders under 40 who demonstrate exceptional leadership, says Richard Jnr Abbey, convener of the awards.

Fisayo-Bambi, a recognized journalist who anchors news in simple voice-over on image format and presents TV shows is part of an award-winning team of journalists at Africanews, whose work is being quoted in research papers and setting best practices on developing and presenting short feature stories on innovation.

The africanews journalist started in radio in Nigeria before moving on to television news anchoring and production. He currently produces and hosts 'Inspire Africa', a programme showcasing impactful stories of innovation and change in Africa.

He finished with the popular vote in his category "Journalism" at the Forty Under 40 Africa and was decorated with a medal by the South African Minister of Women, Youth and Disability, Dr. Nkosasana Dlamini-Zuma, who presided over the award ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Fisayo-Bambi, has since dedicated his nomination and recognition to his beloved parents and credited the 'Inspire Africa' team at Africanews TV for enabling him fulfill in part one of his childhood dreams of showcasing a more nuanced perception of Africa through ethical journalism.

Jerry Fisayo Bambi joined the editorial staff of Africanews in 2017.