World Bank reaffirms its commitment to Niger

World Bank President David Malpass told a press conference in Niamey on Thursday that security and energy were "indispensable for development" in the Sahel, at the end of a two-day visit to Niger which is ranked among the poorest in the world.

"Today, energy is very important. We are the country with the lowest rate of electrification per capita. We are lagging far behind even in comparison with African countries. The fact that the World Bank is concentrating on this area is already something that is completely in line with our wishes. That is why I said that their commitment is in line with the priorities we have defined," expressed Mohamed Bazoum , President of Niger.

The challenge of education was also highlighted in Niger which faces regular and deadly attacks by jihadist groups.

"Niger faces climate changes, the challenges from its borders and also very importantly the education challenge which is so huge. Niger has great opportunity and that is what we should seize on the opportunity to improve things," concluded David Malpass.

Speaking in Niger, David Malpass defended his record for funding support for developing countries since becoming president of the Washington-based organisation and said further increases would probably be announced at the Bank’s spring meeting next month