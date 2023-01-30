Tunisians express little hope one day after elections

Tunisian citizens have expressed little hope one day after the second round of parliamentary elections with record abstention.

Preliminary results suggest that nearly 89% of the electorate decided to stay away from the political process.

"Those who have been elected, what are they going to do again? What will they bring? Don't tell me that they are going to make roads for us and that they are going to do this or that. There are deeper things. There is no programme that will really improve the country. There is only bla-bla", said liberal professional Ghada Ben Amor.

The first round of the parliamentary elections had already been marked by an abstention of almost 90%, a record since the advent of democracy where some polls brought together up to 70% of voters in the last decade.

The main opposition coalition called on Sunday for a united front against President Kais Saied.

"We are in a transitional period. For the economic situation, everyone must work together from the opposition to those who govern until Tunisia recovers. What are they (the opposition and the government, Ed.) fighting about? For the empty business. There is nothing left now", said retired civil servant Mohamed Guesmi.

Tunisians have seen their purchasing power plummet with inflation above 10% and are also facing shortages of subsidized foodstuffs.

Unemployment is also above 15%.

Last year, more than 32,000 Tunisians emigrated illegally.