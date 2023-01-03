Haller optimistic for a return to the field in 2023

Ivorian centre-forward Sébastien Haller, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer of 2022, was optimistic about a "return to the field" in 2023, he hoped in a message on the social networks overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

"Happy New Year everyone! And it's off to a very good start for me, because it means getting back on the pitch!", tweeted Sébastien Haller, who transferred to Borussia Dortmund in the summer, to compensate for the departure of Norwegian Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Bonne année à tous ! Et elle commence très bien pour moi car elle est synonyme de retour sur les terrains ! 2022 n’a pas été l’année la plus simple mais elle m’a préparée pour relever tous les nouveaux challenges que vont m’offrir 2023 💪🔥 Hâte de tous vous revoir 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EwG4vBSmwf — Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) January 2, 2023

During a preparation camp in mid-July, days after signing with BVB, the 28 - year-old centre-forward was diagnosed with testicular cancer. or Ajax Amsterdam.

"2022 has not been the easiest year, but it has prepared me to take on all the new challenges that 2023 will offer me. Can't wait to see you all again", he added on Twitter, accompanying his message with photos on an indoor cycle or lifting a dumbbell, during the physical tests organized by Borussia Dortmund.

No date on a possible return to training has yet been communicated.