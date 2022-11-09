It's official, Senegalese striker Sadio Mané to miss World Cup

It is now official, the Senegalese international Sadio Mané will not play in the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup according to the French sports daily "L'Equipe".

A huge blow for the reigning African champion who will not be able to count on his captain in the Qatari meeting.

First announced as recoverable for the World Cup by the medical staff of Bayern Munich, the additional examinations carried out this morning revealed a tendon injury that would require several weeks of rest.

A key player in the prospects of Aliou Cissé, Sadio Mané will leave a huge void in the Senegalese selection during the final phase of the World Cup.

Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions of Teranga" has to find a worthy replacement for Sadio Mané, even if the latter is irreplaceable given his status as a technical leader and the captain of the team.

Sadio Mane, 30, has appeared in 92 games scoring a total of 33 goals and 20 assists.

Mané suffered an injury on Tuesday, just 12 days before Senegal's opening World Cup match in Qatar.

Mané was forced to leave the pitch after 20 minutes during Bayern Munich's 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen.

The striker appeared to be limping off after receiving treatment for a leg injury and despite attempting to play on.

Senegal will play the Netherlands in their opening Group A game in Qatar.