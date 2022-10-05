British Royal visits the DRC

In a first for the British Royal Family, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar, visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday.

The Countess met the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, Dr. Denis Mukwege, and praised his work in caring for victims of sexual violence.

"Your presence here simply instils hope in the hearts of our people. Your presence is a strong message to the victims, and you say it out loud: 'You are not forgotten". (...) "Your presence is also a powerful message to the perpetrators that the crime will not go unpunished forever", said Dr Denis Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize 2018.

The British Royal was accompanied by Lord Tariq Ahmad, Baron of Wimbledon and UK representative for the prevention of sexual violence.

"This means investing in people, investing in the legal profession, but also investing in the institutions that bring justice for the victims and survivors of sexual violence", said Lord Tariq Ahmad.

This was the first time a member of the British Royal Family visited the DRC.

The purpose of the visit is to prepare for an international conference dedicated to the prevention of sexual violence in conflicts taking place in London in November.