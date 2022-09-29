SA: Ramaphosa denies corruption allegation once again

Pressure continues to pile on South Africa's president amid hidden cash allegations.

When questioned about alleged cooperation between the government and criminal gangs during a parliament session Thursday, Ramaphosa doubled down on denial.

"These are allegations that are outrageous, and that we deny completely, because there is no truth at all in any of these, he said. The Minister is the one who together with the police officers are working against criminals and criminals are not working with criminals."

The scandal erupted in June after South Africa's ex-spy boss filed a complaint with the police, alleging the cover-up of a heist at one of the president's farmhouses.

On September 14, the parliament appointed an independent panel to probe Ramaphosa.

"As regards to accounting to Parliament, I have said that I am willing, prepared and able to subject myself, subject myself to all manner of investigations, as well as inquiries, as well as processes that are unfolding here in Parliament."

The panel was given 30 days to report its findings and determine if the president should be impeached.

To remove a president requires a two-thirds majority vote in the National Assembly. Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) party control more than two-thirds of the seats.

The scandal could weaken Ramaphosa ahead of an ANC conference in December where he is expected to seek re-election.