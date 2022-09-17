Uganda: Thousands throng Nyege Nyege festival

The Nyege Nyege festival delivering on its promise: Days and nights of partying and merrymaking.

Party-lovers from all over the world have trooped to Uganda to attend the percussion-filled fest with over 300 artists drawn from across the world.

The event is back after a three-year break prompted by the pandemic.

"Nyege Nyege was started in 2015 in Uganda, we had five physical editions here in Jinja, then we had two years hiatus due to Covid and now we resorted to a new location, about five times the size of the former location. Nyege Nyege is now an institution, you know, in terms of representing African music and culture," said Arlen Dilsizian, cofounder and Nyege Nyege festival organizer.

Taking place on the banks of the river Nile in eastern Uganda, this year's edition has attracted some 12,000 revellers.

The east African country is also using the event to market its tourism.

"It is actually my third time. I always do Nyege Nyege, I like the fun, I like the crowd, I like how it’s different, I like how… the energy. If you know, you know," said Sarah Mutesi, a festival goer.

Set in the picturesque countryside, the event has gained both notoriety and fame in the culture and entertainment industry.

With a week to go, Uganda's parliament attempted to ban the event after lawmakers accused organizers of promoting immorality.

But the members of parliament were overruled by the country's executive.