Ghanian artist in the spotlight of the "Contextile" Biennnial Art Competition

The 6th Edition, Contextile – Contemporary Textile Art Biennial, kick started on the 3rd September in the city of Guimarães, Portugal bringing together several dozens of local and international artists focusing on different thematic concepts

Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanian artist presenting a selection of his artwork in this year’s competition.

"This work is part of an old work which I started making back in 2012 when I was a student at uni, and it wa s basically my interest in this materials and the history they carry because those bags are originally made in India and brought to Ghana for the transportation of coco and cacao is one of the highest commodities in Ghana and also on the world market. So I was more or less interested in the contradicxtions within the materials in terms of when it was being used again and again and how it ages over time. How they are use old market I was more or less interested in I think it's more about colective history and also the element of time embeded within these materials. But it's not only about history is also about the esthetics, because when you look at it are many forms of imagination, or ideas thats cames into ones mind, but no depending on from where they are coming from. So, I'm very much curious on how the public reacts to the work".

The International Competitive Exhibition is composed of over 50 artworks from more than 50 artists

The jury will also award an Acquisition Prize of €6.000,00 (six thousand Euros) and honourable mentions at the biennial event.