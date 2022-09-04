Togo announces release of three Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali

Togolese authorities have announced on Saturday evening the release of three Ivorian female soldiers detained in Mali since July.

The three soldiers were released on humanitarian grounds and are part of a group of 49 Ivorian soldiers detained in Bamako since July 10th.

Togo has been mediating the crisis between Mali and Côte d'Ivoire.

Discussions are now focused on the release of the remaining 46 soldiers.

According to Malian authorities, the Ivorian soldiers are accused of being mercenaries while Ivorian authorities claim they were on a mission to support UN forces in Mali.

Ivorian authorities have promised to follow Malian and UN rules relative to the deployment of military forces in the country.

Mali has also accused Abidjan of inciting west African countries to harden sanctions against Malian soldiers behind two coups since 2020.