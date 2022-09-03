Welcome to Africanews

The Chef fighting against food waste in Ghana [Inspire Africa]

Barbara Loundou , host of Inspire Africa in an interview
By Rédaction Africanews

and Barbara Loundou

Inspire africa

In this episode of Inspire Africa, Barbara Loundou takes you to Senegal first. Modou Fall, nicknamed "the plastic man" walks around the country to raise awareness of the "natural disaster" being caused by plastic waste.

Ivory Coast has experienced a musical revolution in recent years. But some artists are finding it difficult to make a living from their music. This is now changing thanks to the emergence of streaming platforms.

Finally, we will go to Accra in Ghana to introduce you to the chef Elijah Addo. This passionate cook has made food waste a battle. His NGO feeds around 6,000 people daily across the country.

